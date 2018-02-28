John Dietz discusses what’s ahead for the Blackhawks the last few weeks of the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Instead of looking ahead to what the Blackhawks might do in the early Spring, the focus is now more on mid-summer and next fall.

That's what happens when a team misses the playoffs for the first time in ten years. It's changed the focus from the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the upcoming NHL Draft and then next season.

So what's gone wrong this year - and can it be fixed in time for the 2018-2019 campaign? John Dietz of the Daily Herald discussed a number of those topics and more on the team on Sports Feed on Wednesday evening with Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion on the Blackhawks now and looking ahead to this summer and next year in the video above or below.