Illinois House expected to vote on tougher gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Democrats are gearing up for a showdown on gun-purchasing restrictions.

House leaders plan votes Wednesday on five measures to restrict firearms purchases and intervene on mental health issues.

The Judiciary-Criminal Committee endorsed each Tuesday evening on 8-5 partisan roll calls. Republicans and gun-rights advocates complain the proposals are rushed, poorly drafted and in some cases represent a constitutional overreach.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will testify Wednesday in favor of new gun control measures and advocates will rally at the capitol.

Democrats are responding to a Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 students at a Florida high school and the fatal shooting a day earlier of a police commander in the broad daylight of Chicago's Loop.

On Tuesday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson argued for the "Commander Paul Bauer Act." The bill honors the fallen commander and would ban high capacity magazines and body armor for people not in public safety positions.