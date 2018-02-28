× Feds allege workers paid $10,000 to buy job in Cook County Clerk’s Office

CHICAGO — New revelations today in the bribery cases involving Cook County Clerk Dorothy Brown.

A court filing in a pending case against one of Brown’s former aides contains details such as one employee having told investigators that the “going rate” to a buy a job in Brown`s office was $10,000, to be paid to her personal bagman.

Another said in an FBI interview that it was well known that giving gifts to Brown could earn workers a promotion.

The Chicago Tribune reports financial records appear to back up the claims. Transactions show the alleged bagman — who is also a clerk’s office employee — paid $40,000 directly to Brown and a company she controlled. The clerk later deposited $30,000 of those funds into her campaign war chest.