Chicago area current river stages/trends and flood forecasts

While most Chicago-area rivers continue a slow fall, several still remain in flood, with Major flooding continuing on the Kankakee River near Dunns Bridge, Kouts and Shelby – anticipated rains later tonight and Thursday are expected to induce rises back to RECORD levels near Kouts and Dunns Bridge. Area-wide rains of half-inch or more may cause most rivers to rise and will likely prolong flooding. Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…