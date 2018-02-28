× Bears release linebacker Willie Young, with quarterback Mike Glennon soon to follow

INDIANAPOLIS – This week is the time when NFL franchises are looking ahead to players who could shape the future of their franchise.

As the NFL Combine begins in Indianapolis, the Bears are also taking some time to put a few others in the past.

During his news conference today at the combine, Ryan Pace announced the Bears would be releasing linebacker Willie Young and that Mike Glennon will he released when the new league year begins officially in March.

After Pace’s morning news conference, the Bears confirmed Young’s release via statement to the media.

Glennon’s upcoming release is no surprise considering his struggles in 2017 when he was signed to be the starter for one season. Unable to generate big plays with a knack for turnovers, Glennon was 93-for-140 for 833 yards with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions and five fumbles. Initially is was hoped that Mitchell Trubisky would take most, if not all his first year and learns as the backup, but the rookie was forced into action in Week 5 and took the snaps the rest of the season.

Young had much more success in a Bears’ uniform but was plagued by injury in 2017, losing all but four games to a triceps injury. In four years, Young finished with 26 sacks and 162 tackles, with his best totals coming in 2014 where he had 10.5 sacks and 40 stops.