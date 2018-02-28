Adam Hoge talks Bears at the NFL Combine on Sports Feed Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If Ryan Pace wants to be a success with the Bears, this upcoming offseason could be his most critical.

With his new coach hired, a lot of cap money, and another high draft pick, the general manager has a chance to flip the downward trend of the franchise in 2018. After three consecutive losing seasons to start his tenure, he sure could use it.

Pace's possible upcoming moves were just one of the many topics on the team that WGN Radio Bears Insider Adam Hoge discussed with Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed from the NFL Combine on Wednesday night. Both listened to Pace along with Matt Nagy during their news conferences in Indianapolis, hearing what each member of the team is looking for as the opening of the official league year approaches.

To listen to Adam and Jarrett's conversation on Wednesday's show, click on the video above.