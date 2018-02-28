× 2 charged after man with AR-15 stops knife attack

OSWEGO, Ill. – Two people have been charged after a knife attacked that was stopped by a man who was carrying an AR-15.

Jacob Currey, 22, and Alyssa Wright, 19, were both charged with aggravated battery and mob action—both felonies.

Police said they responded to a call at the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego, Ill., on Monday. When officers arrived, they learned that a neighbor dispute lead to someone stabbing another person.

Neighbor Dave Thomas, who witnessed the attack, went into his home, got his rifle and ordered the suspect to stop.

“I ran back into the home, into my house and grabbed my AR-15. Grabbed the AR-15 over my handgun. It’s just a bigger gun. I think a little bit more than an intimidation factor definitely played a part in him actually stopping.”

No shots were fired. Thomas had a valid FOID card and is a concealed carry firearm permit holder.

The suspect was able to get away briefly, before police captured him. The Aurora Beacon News reports that Currey lived in the building where police were called. Wright was with him during the time of the alleged attack.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.