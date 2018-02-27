× Which month brings Chicago the greatest gain in daylight?

Dear Tom,

Which month brings Chicago the greatest gain in daylight?

— James A. Byrne, Lansing

Dear James,

March takes the honors in the increasing of daylight sweepstakes, gaining 84 minutes during the month. It also marks the return of daylight saving time on the second Sunday of the month, with the increasingly later sunsets allowing for more evening outdoor activities in the warming meteorological environment. April is the runner-up with a 77-minute daylight gain, followed by February with 70 minutes. The city’s total daylight gain from the winter to summer solstice is 6 hours and 5 minutes, increasing from a minimum of 9 hours and 8 minutes to a maximum of 15 hours and 13 minutes. On the decreasing side of the ledger, September and October tie for the greatest loss of daylight with 81 minutes, followed by 74 minutes in August.

