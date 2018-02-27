× Volleyball coach Rick Butler, wife face lawsuit over sex abuse claims

AURORA, Ill. – Powerhouse volleyball coach , Rick Butler, and his wife are now facing a class-action lawsuit accusing Butler of using his position to sexually abuse “no fewer than six underage teenage girls,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The lawsuit was filed in court Tuesday. It also claimed that Butler’s wife, Cheryl Butler, “actively concealed” her husband’s abuse for years. The Chicago Sun-Times said the lawsuit said Cheryl Butler pressured the victims to remain silent, often by threatening to end their futures in the game.

The lawsuit also claims that Rick Butler deceived parents and youth to join the volleyball club, the Sun-Times said.

The suit was filed by a former parent at the Sports Performance Volleyball Club in Aurora, Ill.

The allegations first surfaced in the 1990s when three former players accused Rick Butler.

The Butlers have not commented on the lawsuit, and Rick Butler has denied all past accusations of abuse.

He has been banned by the Amateur Athletic Union, the Junior Volleyball Association and USA Volleyball.