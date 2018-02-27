For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Temps dive as rain turns to snow Thursday
-
After mild temps, rain could turn to snow Thursday
-
Rain, mild temps ahead
-
Warmer temps, heavy rain on the way
-
Rain, warmer temps coming early next week
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
-
Cold temps on the way, light snow possible
-
Temps in upper 40s Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
Mild temps ahead, weekend rain possible
-
Temps in 30s, occasional light snow
-
Wet week with mostly mild temps
-
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
Cold front bring massive drop in temps, winter weather
-
Second round of snow on the way Tuesday