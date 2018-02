ROSELLE, Ill. — A 16-year-old student at Lake Park High School is facing two felony charges after police said he made threats against the school.

Police in Roselle said they got word about specific threats, after the high school sophomore made a comment on Snapchat.

The teen was placed on home confinement until at least March 12, according to officials.

The teen’s lawyer said it was just a joke.

Police have not released the teenager’s identity, and did not find any weapons.