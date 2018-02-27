Singer, Songwriter, and Producer, Bruno Major, Performs Original Song

British artist, Bruno Major, stopped by to perform on the Morning Show today! Major is playing a sold out show tonight at Schubas Tavern. You can find more of his music on Youtube, Facebook, and Spotify.
