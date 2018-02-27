× Federal contractor can unlock just about any iPhone: report

The federal government reportedly has someone to go to when they need an Apple product hacked.

Forbes reports the government contractor, Cellebrite, is telling customers it can unlock basically every iPhone on the market.

Cellebrite, which is based in Israel, says they have the ability to infiltrate the security of Apple devices.

As part of its “Advanced Unlocking and Extraction Services,” the company says it can break the security of Apple iOS devices and operating systems, running iOS 5 to iOS 11.

That includes iPhone, iPad, iPad mini, iPad Pro and iPod touch.

Neither Apple, nor Cellebrite, has commented on the Forbes report.