× Man charged with robbing, sexually assaulting 2 women he met on Backpage.com

CHICAGO — A man was charged with robbing and sexually assaulting two women he met through the advertising website Backpage.com.

Furman Hister, 21, was accused of attacking two women in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the first incident happened in March 2017 and involved a 19-year-old woman.

The second incident happened in January, and the victim needed 13 stitches in her hand and nearly lost a finger.

Both victims identified Hister and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Hister also has a pending domestic battery case involving an ex-girlfriend.