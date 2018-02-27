Lunchbreak: Nashville hot chicken sandwich

Joe Fontana, Owner of Fry the Coop

Fry the Coop

5128 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453

Open Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

708-576-8645

www.frythecoop.com

Recipe:

FRY THE COOP’s NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

Dry brine:

4 Breasts (boneless/skinless washed, patted dry,

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper)

Base Rub:

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Flour dredge:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of base rub

Special Sauce:

1 cup of Mayo

½ cup of ketchup

1 tablespoon diced pickles

Spicy dip coating:

1/2 cup lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Coleslaw:

1 cup mayonnaise

1½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

¾ teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ medium green cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

½ medium red cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

2 medium carrots, peeled; julienned or grated

Pickles:

1 jar, store bought- bread and butter pickles

Directions:

Dry-brine the chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken breast with 1 tablespoon kosher salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and base rub. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 teaspoons of base rub.

Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the buttermilk mixture, then in the flour mixture again, shaking off the excess after each step.

Heat the vegetable oil in a deep-fryer to 350 degrees F. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Working in batches, lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, 5 – 8 mins. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle the lard or frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides, coat thoroughly.

Butter brioche buns and toast on frying pan at medium heat. Set aside.

For the special sauce, mix 1 cup of mayo, half cup of ketchup and add diced pickles. Mix well and set to the side.

For the coleslaw, shred green and red cabbage. Thinly slice carrots and add to bowl. Add mayo, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, honey and celery seed and mix well. Set aside.

Assembly:

Place special sauce on each side of the bun. Put spiced hot fried chicken on bottom bun. Top with generous amount of coleslaw, 4 pickles and cover with top bun and serve immediately for direct happiness.