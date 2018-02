× Lord & Taylor closing at Oakbrook Center in January

OAK BROOK, Ill. — One of Oakbrook Center’s anchor stores is moving out.

Lord & Taylor will leave the mall in Oak Brook when its lease is up in January of next year.

The store at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie is also slated to close later this spring.

Lord & Taylor says they made these decisions after reviewing the stores’ performances.

There’s no word yet on what will replace those stores.