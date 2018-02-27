Lester named Cubs Opening Day Starter

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 09: Starting pitcher Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on July 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Joe Maddon named Jon Lester the Cubs Opening Day Starter Tuesday morning. This will be the third time Lester starts the opener for the Cubs, he was also started the opener in 2015 and 2017.