Former Bear Mike Adamle speaks out about battle with dementia

CHICAGO -- You've seen Mike Adamle on the football field, behind the anchor desk, and in American Gladiators Arena. Now he's sharing his battle with dementia and possible football-related CTE to help others.

Mike and his wife, Kim, launched The Mike Adamle Project: Rise Above, and partnered with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to provide tools, resources and support for all people dealing with neurodegenerative disease. Adamle has already pledged his brain to research, but he says there's still plenty of work to do before that happens.

The Adamles launch this new initiative on Thursday, March 1 with a reception at the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

For tickets and more information on how you can help, go to MikeAdamle.org.

