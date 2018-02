× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Chicago

*The Cubs are 2-1-1 on the spring and will play 36 games before Opening Day in Miami.

*Jon Lester will start for the Cubs today and has been tabbed the Opening Day starter.

*The Cubs are celebrating their 40th consecutive spring in Mesa, the longest active streak in the Cactus League.

*Yu Darvish will make his spring debut on Thursday vs. Colorado.