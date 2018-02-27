Some activists demand delay in Englewood school closing vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some South Side activists want the Chicago school board to postpone Wednesday’s vote on the controversial closure of four high schools in Englewood.

The plan would close Harper, Hope, Robeson and Team Englewood schools. In their place will be a modern school on the Robeson site.

CPS says enrollment at the four schools is too low to ensure a quality education.

Community critics claim, the school board is being pressured by a contractor, and by suburban residents; and they want a full investigation.

The Chicago Teachers Union says school closings from five years ago haven't produced the results that were promised then.

The school board will phase out the school closures and let current students graduate from three of the four schools.