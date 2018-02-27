× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @Charlotte

* The Bulls have now lost four straight games after falling in Brooklyn, 104-87. Chicago is 2-12 over its past 14 games. The Bulls are being outscored by 9.1 points (110.7 to 101.6) in the month of February, third worst in the NBA.

* The Hornets have won their fourth straight game with the 114-98 victory over Detroit. The Hornets are 10-3 when holding their opponent under 100 points in the game.

* Charlotte lost both matchups with Chicago this season, including a, 119-111, overtime loss on December 8. The Hornets eight-point overtime loss (13-5) was the team’s largest loss in overtime since losing by 10 (21-11) to the Bucks on December 29, 2014.

* Nicolas Batum had nine assists in Charlotte’s victory over Detroit on Sunday. This was his fourth straight game with at least seven assists, this was just his sixth career streak of four games or longer with seven assists or more.

* Bobby Portis is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 50 games off the bench this season. His bench scoring average ranks fourth and his rebounding mark also ranks fourth in the NBA (minimum 40 games as a reserve).

* Kemba Walker went 2-for-4 from downtown against Detroit on Sunday. This extended his consecutive games with a three-pointer streak to 30 straight games, fifth-longest active streak in the NBA. Charlotte’s franchise record is 46 straight games set by Baron Davis from 2001 to 2002.