3 charged in CTA Loop pedestrian tunnel robbery

CHICAGO — Three people have been charged in connection with a string of robberies at subway pedestrian tunnels in the Loop.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Delonte Sawyer, was on probation for a robbery he pleaded guilty to earlier this month. He’s being held without bond.

Dernandiez Lindsey, 18, was charged with robbery and is being held on $40,000 bail.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged as a juvenile in the case.

Police say the three men robbed a 17-year-old boy on Feb. 13 in the CTA pedestrian tunnel in the 200 block of South State Street. The men struck the victim, injuring him, and took his property.

The same group thought to have robbed the 17-year-old also was suspected in two other robberies that happened in the pedestrian tunnels, the Chicago Tribune reports.

