WGN’s Sarah Jindra shoots puck at Chicago Blackhawks game
-
Islanders rout slumping Blackhawks 7-3
-
Berube makes 42 saves, Blackhawks beat Sharks 3-1
-
DeBrincat’s Hat Trick lead Blackhawks past Red Wings
-
In need of some good news, Blackhawks will get Artem Anisimov back in the lineup
-
Forsberg, Hinostroza lead Blackhawks past Predators 2-1
-
-
Blackhawks fall to Flames for 2nd straight time
-
Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 5-4 for 9th win in 10 games
-
Dubnyk, Wild blank sputtering Blackhawks 3-0
-
WGN’s Sarah Jindra gets behind camera at Chicago Bulls game
-
Blackhawks trade struggling Richard Panik to the Coyotes for Anthony Duclair in four-player deal
-
-
Blackhawks lackluster in 3-1 loss to Kings
-
Blackhawks trade Kempny to Capitals for conditional third-round pick
-
Blackhawks add another pick for the 2018 NHL Draft in Michal Kempny trade to the Capitals