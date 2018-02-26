Southern Illinois school district considers arming teachers

ULLIN, Ill. — A school district in southern Illinois wants to arm some of its teachers in an effort to prevent school shootings.

Century School District 100 already has metal detectors and security cameras, but some board members say all safety options should be on the table.

The district’s legal team is reviewing state law to see if there’s a provision allowing teachers to carry weapons.

If the district gets approval, it will be the first in Illinois to arm teachers, WSIL-TV reports.