Recovery process begins after flooding in NW Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STATION, Ind. -- Flood waters in parts of Northwest Indiana have started to recede, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

On Monday, local leaders in Lake Station, Ind., held a meeting to start the recovery process.

The meeting had two purposes: To make sure people have the supplies they need like food and clothing, and also to learn about money that maybe out there to help with repair costs.

Many gathered at the meeting, including those whose lives were turned upside down by the flood waters, to learn about what they can do next.

For the 65 homes damaged by flood waters, the county has collected clothing for the families a few still staying with relatives or Red Cross shelter. They have also collected cleaning supplies.

There is also plenty of food to get people through this rough patch, or until their lives get a little more back to normal.

Terra Patterson had two feet of water in her home last week. She and her fiancé and four young kids have been living in a hotel for the past few days. A raccoon even found its way into their home.

She, like her neighbors, are filling out the forms that she hopes will lead to some kind of reimbursement from local state or even federal disaster declarations.

It’s hard to tell just when or what kind of money they may get back, but she believes her local leaders are trying to help.

The Indiana governor designated Lake County a disaster area which could open the door for a federal disaster declaration, which could mean FEMA would be activated.