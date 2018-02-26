× Police search for suspect after girls, 6 and 14, shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Two children were shot in a vehicle while stopped at a red light on the city’s West Side.

Another vehicle pulled up to them near Cicero and North avenues around 9 p.m. Sunday, and someone inside flashed a gang sign before opening fire, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the ankle, and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

The girls were taken to Stroger Hospital where they are in stable condition.

The shooter got away.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the shooting.