Man attacked 6-month pregnant CTA conductor on Red Line train, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was arrested for attacking a pregnant CTA conductor aboard a Red Line train.

Saman Khaliq Griffiths, 19, is charged with aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, the 6-month pregnant conductor made a regular stop at the Red Line Sheridan station in Lake View.

Prosecutors say Griffiths reached through the conductor's cabin window and grabbed her shirt. She broke free from his grip, but he then climbed into the cabin.

He pulled the conductor's shirt again, and then pulled down her pants. She was able to break free a second time, and went into the passenger area of the train.

A group of passengers then confronted Griffiths and held him down to the ground until police arrived.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Griffiths.

His next court date is March 2.