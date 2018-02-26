Lunchbreak: Healthy recipes for kids

Shannon “Peacasso” Seip

Bean Sprouts in DuPage Children’s Museum

301 N. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540

www.beansprouts.com

www.dupagechildrens.org

Recipes:

Crocamole

1 avocado, sliced in half lengthwise

1/2 cup (113 g) hummus

1 teaspoon lemon juice

14 matchstick carrots

4 olive slices

4 zucchini rounds

Your favorite veggies for dipping

Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado pulp and place in a bowl. Set avocado skins aside.

Add the hummus and lemon juice to the bowl and use a fork to mash ingredients until smooth.

Scoop the green hummus back into the avocado skins. Place two zucchini rounds and olive slices in the hummus at the wider end of each avocado skin for eyes. Add carrot matchsticks at the narrow end for teeth.

Enjoy with your favorite veggie dippers!

Do-Re-For-Me

Makes 1 sandwich

This sandwich snagged the title of Best Kids’ Meal in the U.S. by the National Restaurant Association. Try the combos below to try new toppings!

You will need: Crocamo e-For-Me

2 slices whole wheat bread

1 slice pumpernickel bread

1 tablespoon natural strawberry jam (or your favorite flavor!)

11⁄2 tablespoon nut, seed, or soy butter

Directions:

Use a table knife or rectangle cookie cutter (if you have one!) to remove crusts from bread. Spread nut, seed, or soy butter across one slice of bread.

Spread jam across the other slice of bread. Stack the 2 slices of bread. Cut sandwich into fourths to make keys.

Cut pumpernickel bread slice into three little rectangles to make the “black keys”, and place each on a crack at the top of the wheat bread, between the “white keys.”

Bean appétit!

Flutter Bite

Makes 1 sandwich

A few tweaks and your turkey and cheese sandwich will take flight!

You will need: Crocamo e-For-Me

2 slices whole wheat bread

1 slice your choice of cheese

2 slices deli turkey

Mayo (optional)

1 celery stick

2 matchstick carrots

Directions:

Spread the mayo on one slice of t bread. Top with cheddar cheese and slices of deli turkey.

Cut the sandwich in a diagonal. Place a celery stick in the middle of a plate. Add two carrot matchsticks to one end of the celery for antennae.

Place the point of each sandwich half against the side of the celery stick.

Bean appétit!

Grilledzilla

Makes 1 sandwich

Googly-eyed Grilledzilla is a shining star of our Imaginibbles kids’ menu at Bean Sprouts!

You will need:

2 slices bread

2 slices cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 zucchini rounds

2 olive slices

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat skillet over medium heat.

Spray cooking spray on one slice of bread. Flip over and layer one slice of cheddar, shredded mozzarella, and the other size of cheddar cheese. Top with other slice of bread and spray the top slice of bread with cooking spray.

Grill in pan until lightly browned and flip over; continue grilling until cheese is melted.

Cut a zig zag line through the bottom third of the sandwich. Place zucchini rounds at the top of the sandwich and top with olives for eyes.

Bean appétit!