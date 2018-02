Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of baby Chicago on her Instagram page.

Baby Chicago was spotted in Kylie Jenner’s video when Jenner announced her pregnancy, but this is the first time the public has seen Chicago’s face.

Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed Chicago, or “Chi,” via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15. She weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

The two are are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.