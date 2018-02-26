× IHOP giving away free pancakes Tuesday for National Pancake Day

CHICAGO — In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering free stacks of flapjacks on Tuesday to support a good cause.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

In return, the restaurant chain is asking customers to make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses. IHOP’s goal is to raise $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit: www.ihoppancakeday.com

