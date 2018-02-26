× Former ‘American Idol’ contestant found guilty of hitting bouncer during bar fight

PALATINE, Ill. – Former “American Idol” contestant, Haley Reinhart, 26, was found guilty of hitting a bouncer during a bar fight in Palatine last summer.

While Reinhart denied hitting the bouncer, the judge said she “really hauled off and punched him,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the newspaper, the judge said Reinhart’s testimony was “evasive, argumentative and sometimes implausible.”

She must now pay $650 in fines and court costs.

Reinhart was arrested in July 2017 after being accused of striking an employee of the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill. She was charged with criminal battery.

According to police, Reinhart was among a group of people who were asked to leave the bar around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. The group had reportedly knocked over a table.

As the group was on the way out, Reinhart “began arguing with a security staff member and struck the employee in the head with a closed fist,” police said in a statement.

Reinhart was arrested and charged with one count of battery.

She pleaded not guilty in August 2017.

The judge agreed to strike the conviction from her record if she has no run-ins with the law in the next two years, the Tribune said.

A bartender from the bar is awaiting trial for a criminal battery charge from the same fight, according to the Chicago Tribune.