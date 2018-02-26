Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack: ‘For now, I’m still above ground!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Director Kevin Smith is reassuring fans after suffering a massive heart attack.

Smith, 47, was shooting a new stand-up special Sunday night in Glendale, California and suffered the heart attack between shows.

The "Clerks" director and "Jay and Silent Bob" star posted a selfie of himself from a hospital bed on Instagram, and wrote: "After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"

Celebrities and fans of Smith took to Twitter to wish the filmmaker a speedy recovery:

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Scary! Glad your ok. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 26, 2018

Oh my god. Wishing you the speediest and most painless recovery. Love you, buddy — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 26, 2018

I keep reading this in shock. Damn. It’s an understatement to say, but myself and so many others are glad you cancelled and are recovering. Sending love to you and yours. — Sean 🌱 Francis (@SeanFrancis) February 26, 2018

Glad to still have you this side of the lawn. Cheers. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 26, 2018

Never has my heart dropped and stomach lurked as it did when I heard about @ThatKevinSmith in hospital. Get better soon. You are a gift to this world and we aren't ready for you to go yet. #KevinSmith — Tori Muller (@VanillaLantern) February 26, 2018

A massive heart attack at 47. Thank Buddy Christ he's still above ground. Get well soon, Kevin Smith, you magnificent nerd. https://t.co/k4zoEt88BW — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) February 26, 2018