Filmmaker Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack: ‘For now, I’m still above ground!’

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Director Kevin Smith is reassuring fans after suffering a massive heart attack.
Smith, 47, was shooting a new stand-up special Sunday night in Glendale, California and suffered the heart attack between shows.
The "Clerks" director and "Jay and Silent Bob" star posted a selfie of himself from a hospital bed on Instagram, and wrote: "After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"
Celebrities and fans of Smith took to Twitter to wish the filmmaker a speedy recovery:
