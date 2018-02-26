Family ate adopted potbellied pig: report

VANCOUVER ISLAND, Canada — A Canadian man was banned from adopting animals from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after his family reportedly ate an adopted potbellied pig.

According to CTV News, the pig, named Molly, was adopted from British Columbia SPCA after being turned in to the SPCA’s Cowichan & District branch amid an animal cruelty investigation. Molly was nursed back to health by the organization and adopted in January.

Just last week, SPCA was informed that Molly was killed and eaten by the family after images and video appeared online of the animal being prepared.

British Columbia SPCA spokeswoman Lorie Chortyk said it’s difficult to punish these type of incidents due to Canadian laws.

“Because they were the legal owners of the animal after the adoption and it is not illegal in Canada to eat animals for food, we have no legal recourse to recommend any charges,” Chortyk told CTV News.

The man that adopted the pig is now marked in the SPCA’s database, and will not be allowed to adopt from the organization’s 36 locations, Chortyk said.