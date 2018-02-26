× Detained military vet facing deportation on suicide watch

CHICAGO – A U.S. Army veteran who is being held by authorities while facing deportation is now reportedly on suicide watch.

Miguel Perez Jr. is a green card holder and was living in the Chicago area.

He has a felony drug conviction, and last month, a federal court rejected his request to stay in the U.S.

His lawyers argued that Perez suffers from untreated PTSD and a brain injury.

Perez has been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks and just last week, he was placed in solitary confinement.

Human rights activists and lawmakers, including Senator Tammy Duckworth, are working to keep him in the country.