Cleanup continues in Watseka after heavy flooding

WATSEKA, Ill. -- People in Illinois and across the Midwest are still cleaning up after last week's heavy flooding.

Watseka, Ill., which is about 90 miles south of Chicago, was swamped by high water.

The rain and snow melt off in recent days in the area have led to swollen rivers, creeks and some homes.

Heather Fox, her husband and her son were just getting out on Monday since being in their home since last Wednesday.

Fox said she is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and the water in her home came up to her knees.

Nearby Sugar Creek was nearly 10 feet above flood stage and the Iroquois River was well over its banks as well.

Many residents had to be evacuated to a local church, which became a Red Cross shelter.

As the cleanup continued, people in Watseka compared it to 2008 when flooding caused damage in the area.