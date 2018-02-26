Chrissy Teigen tweets as she brings ’emotional support casserole’ on to flight

Good news! Scalloped potato casseroles can be carried onto airplanes, according to the TSA.

Model Chrissy Teigen, known for her funny tweetstorms, tweeted at American Airlines the other day about wanting to bring her ’emotional support casserole’ on board with her.

@AmericanAir please help me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

Teigen, an expecting mother, was determined to take those scalloped potatoes with her.

Luckily for the soon-to-be mom of two who is married to musician John Legend, not only did the airline respond, so did the Transportation Security Administration.

We're here for you! Please send a DM our way and let us know what we can do. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 24, 2018

I would like to bring my emotional support casserole on my flight today — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2018

American Airlines directed her to ask TSA, and so the conversation continued:

That's a good question, Christine! Scalloped potatoes are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. You can place them in a ceramic casserole dish. We hope you enjoy! — AskTSA (@AskTSA) February 24, 2018

Victory! She even tweeted a video to the delight of her followers of her bringing the food through TSA.

She later posted a picture of her with her victory winning dish of prized scalloped potatoes: