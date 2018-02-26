× Blackhawks trade Ryan Hartman to the Nashville Predators

CHICAGO – With their playoff streak likely finished, the Blackhawks made a major move with one of their regulars in hopes of building for the future.

On Monday, per multiple reports, the Blackhawks traded forward Ryan Hartman along with a 5th round draft pick in 2018 to the Nashville Predators for their 1st and 4th round pick in the 2018 Draft along with Victor Edjsell.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic was the first to report the move. The team confirmed it around 11:30 AM Monday.

Hartman had eight goals and 17 assists in 57 games for the Blackhawks this season. This was the forward’s second full season with the NHL club after appearing in eight games from 2014-2016.

Last season, his first full campaign with the Blackhawks, Hartman had 19 goals and 12 assists in 76 games.

Check back with WGNTV.COM for more on this story.