× Bears release linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps

CHICAGO – As Ryan Pace enters his fourth free agency period with the Bears, he’s saying goodbye to two of the players he signed in the past.

On Tuesday the Bears announced that linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps have been released. The former was a free agent from Pace’s first year in 2015 while Demps was signed last offseason.

The #Bears have released linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive back Quintin Demps. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 26, 2018

Check back with WGNTV.com for more information.