Bears release linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Chicago Bears Linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Chicago Bears on December 24, 2016, at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. (Photo by Merle Laswell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
CHICAGO – As Ryan Pace enters his fourth free agency period with the Bears, he’s saying goodbye to two of the players he signed in the past.
On Tuesday the Bears announced that linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps have been released. The former was a free agent from Pace’s first year in 2015 while Demps was signed last offseason.
