CHICAGO -- An artist made a collection of pieces that capture Chicago's worst intersections.

Seattle artist Peter Gorman put together the collection called "Barely Maps."

The collection captures different city's intersections. In a year-long 11,000 mile bike ride around the country, Gorman rode through some of Chicago's most frustrating intersections.

Prints of the work are sold on his Etsy.com shop, under the name "Intersections of Chicago."