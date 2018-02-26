WGN Morning News anchors, producers destroy Rage Room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Rage Rooms are a modern phenomenon and offer over stressed adults the perfect opportunity to release their pent-up anger. Originating in Dallas, Texas back in 2008 the rage room concept was established as an alternative to seeing a ‘shrink’ or talking it out after a bad day at the office.

The rage room experience is a sought after one as it allows you to smash, bash and destroy everything in-sight.

As the name suggests the stressed-out individual is led into a room fully kitted out in safety wear that contains everyday objects that are ready to take the full brunt of their rage.

Then the rage room participant chooses their weapon of choice. This can be anything from a baseball bat, a golf club, a sticks through to a sledgehammer.

The participants song of choice then begins to play and the chaos starts. Whilst in the room the participant is basically allowed to do whatever they want.

Escapades (Rage Room):

153 W. Ohio St.

River North

Chicago, IL 60654

escapadesescapegames.com

