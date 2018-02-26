Actor David Eigenberg talks Chicago Fire, Polar Plunge on WGN Morning News

Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg discusses his experience on the popular TV show and his dedication to Chicago's Polar Plunge event in support of Special Olympics. Eigenberg will join 7,500 participants in the 18th annual Polar Plunge on Sunday, March 4 at North Avenue Beach.
