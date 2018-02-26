× 2 high school students charged after posting threat on Snapchat

MUNDELEIN, Ill. – Two Mundelein High School students were charged with making a threat against their school on social media.

Juan Bello, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct and a second juvenile also faces charges.

A Snapchat post over the weekend warned students not to go to school on Monday and included a photo of someone holding a gun.

“Mundelein ain’t ready for this,” the post said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

On Monday, the school’s main entrance was open, but extra police stood watch and spent the entire day on campus.