COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A fight at the Cook County Jail has led to charges against over a dozen inmates.

Sixteen inmates were indicted after a fight broke out at a maximum security unit inside the jail on Feb. 16.

The whole fight, which was caught on surveillance video, lasted about two minutes.

Inmates taunted each other and even continued to throw punches after correctional officers entered to break it up.

Two inmates were taken to the hospital for injuries.