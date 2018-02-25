ZacK Pearson looks ahead to the NFL Combine on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Slowly but surely, the NFL Calendar Year is drawing ever closer.

The NFL Combine is coming up this week, giving Ryan Pace and the Bears a chance to look at some possible picks for the upcoming draft. In a few weeks comes the opening of free agency and then, a bit down the road, the draft itself.

It's an exciting time for fans yet a stressful one for Ryan Pace, who faces perhaps the most critical offseason of his tenure in Chicago.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report discussed all of those topic on Sports Feed Sunday night with Jarrett Payton, looking at all the options for the team as they prepare for their first season under new head coach Matt Nagy.

