Sunday Brunch: St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef

CHICAGO -- Chef Ryan Wombacher from Point & Feather stopped by WGN to show his spin on traditional Corned Beef for St. Patrick's Day.

Point & Feather

113 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654

www.pointandfeatherchicago.com

Corned Beef Brisket Brine

1 cup kosher salt

¼ cup black pepper

1 tbsp all spice

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp mustard seed

1 tbsp red pepper flake

1 tsp cloves

3 each cinnamon sticks (broken)

8 each bay leaves

¼ cup sliced fresh ginger

2 each sliced Spanish onion

18 each cloves of fresh garlic

2 cups apple cider vinegar

15 each fresh sprigs of thyme

1 gallon water

2 lbs ice

In a large pot, place all the ingredients except for the ice and bring to a boil

Once the mixture has reached a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and pour in to the container that you will be brinning the brisket in. Remember that the container needs to be able to hold the brisket and all the liquid and not overflow.

Add ice and stir until the mixture becomes cold and add the brisket. Cover and refrigerate for 14 days.

Pickling Spice Mix

½ cups kosher salt

¼ cup black pepper

1 tbsp all spice

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp mustard seed

1 tbsp red pepper flake

1 tsp cloves

3 each cinnamon sticks (broken)

8 each bay leaves

In a mixing bowl add all ingredients and mix

Place in an air tight container until needed

Corned Beef Braising Liquid

24 ounces American lager

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 each sliced Spanish onion

10 each cloves of garlic

32 ounces water

3 tbsp pickling spice

1 each brined beef brisket

In a large roasting pan that is taller than the top of the brisket, place the brisket in the pan.

Add the rest of the ingredients and cover the pan with aluminum foil.

Place in a pre-heated oven of 300 degrees and bake until tender. This can be anywhere between 4 to 6 hours depending on the weight of the brisket.

Remove from the oven once it is fork tender.

I prefer to let the corned beef cool in the remaining liquid overnight and slice it when cold. Then I take the cooking liquid and strain it and use it with the same amount of water to the braising liquid to reheat the meat.

Dressing

½ cup ketchup

1 tbsp dijon mustard

½ cup mayo

¼ cup sour cream

1/2 tsp celery salt

1 ½ tbsp horseradish

1 tbsp chives

1 tbsp worcestershire

¼ tsp old bay seasoning

1 tsp fresh, chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped dill pickles

¼ tsp smoked paprika

Measure and weigh all ingredients

In a mixing bowl, add all ingredients and mix until well incorporated.

Place in an air tight container and refrigerate overnight for the best flavor.