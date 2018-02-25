Sunday Brunch: St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef

CHICAGO -- Chef Ryan Wombacher from Point & Feather stopped by WGN to show his spin on traditional Corned Beef for St. Patrick's Day.

Point & Feather
113 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
www.pointandfeatherchicago.com

Corned Beef Brisket Brine

1 cup                           kosher salt
¼ cup                           black pepper
1 tbsp                          all spice
1 tbsp                          coriander
1 tbsp                          mustard seed
1 tbsp                          red pepper flake
1 tsp                            cloves
3 each                         cinnamon sticks (broken)
8 each                         bay leaves
¼ cup                           sliced fresh ginger
2 each                         sliced Spanish onion
18 each                       cloves of fresh garlic
2 cups                          apple cider vinegar
15 each                       fresh sprigs of thyme
1 gallon                       water
2 lbs                             ice

In a large pot, place all the ingredients except for the ice and bring to a boil
Once the mixture has reached a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and pour in to the container that you will be brinning the brisket in. Remember that the container needs to be able to hold the brisket and all the liquid and not overflow.
Add ice and stir until the mixture becomes cold and add the brisket. Cover and refrigerate for 14 days.

Pickling Spice Mix

½ cups                         kosher salt
¼ cup                           black pepper
1 tbsp                          all spice
1 tbsp                          coriander
1 tbsp                          mustard seed
1 tbsp                          red pepper flake
1 tsp                            cloves
3 each                         cinnamon sticks (broken)
8 each                         bay leaves

In a mixing bowl add all ingredients and mix
Place in an air tight container until needed

Corned Beef Braising Liquid

24 ounces                American lager
1 cup                           apple cider vinegar
2 each                         sliced Spanish onion
10 each                      cloves of garlic
32 ounces                 water
3 tbsp                          pickling spice
1 each                         brined beef brisket

In a large roasting pan that is taller than the top of the brisket, place the brisket in the pan.
Add the rest of the ingredients and cover the pan with aluminum foil.
Place in a pre-heated oven of 300 degrees and bake until tender. This can be anywhere between 4 to 6 hours depending on the weight of the brisket.
Remove from the oven once it is fork tender.
I prefer to let the corned beef cool in the remaining liquid overnight and slice it when cold. Then I take the cooking liquid and strain it and use it with the same amount of water to the braising liquid to reheat the meat.

Dressing

½ cup                           ketchup
1 tbsp                          dijon mustard
½ cup                           mayo
¼ cup                           sour cream
1/2 tsp                         celery salt
1 ½ tbsp                       horseradish
1 tbsp                          chives
1 tbsp                          worcestershire
¼ tsp                            old bay seasoning
1 tsp                            fresh, chopped parsley
2 tbsp                          chopped dill pickles
¼ tsp                            smoked paprika

Measure and weigh all ingredients
In a mixing bowl, add all ingredients and mix until well incorporated.
Place in an air tight container and refrigerate overnight for the best flavor.