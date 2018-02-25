Police hold emotional mass in honor of fallen Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's been more than a week since the murder of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, and his fellow officers said they're determined not to let his memory fade during an emotional mass held in his honor Sunday.

A week after Bauer was laid to rest, the standing-room-only mass was held in his honor at the main hall of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police headquarters.

The melancholy drone of bagpipes conjured the memory of a hero. Uniformed officers held their children tightly with the lingering memory of Bauer`s murder so fresh and raw. He was shot six times and killed in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect in downtown Chicago, leaving behind his wife and their 13-year-old daughter.

Catarina Perez's father Benjamin Perez was killed in the line of duty in September 2002. She says she and a few other daughters of slain Chicago officers are reaching out to Grace Bauer to offer support and guidance.

"We have that unfortunate bond that we can relate to," Perez said. "They will never be replaced, they will never be forgotten, and it`s so important that we keep their remembrance alive."

The mounted unit Bauer led at one time attended the mass as well. Each horse is named after a fallen officer, and one will undoubtedly soon carry forward the memory of the city`s fallen hero.

A memorial fund in Cmdr. Bauer's name has been set up at the Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union.