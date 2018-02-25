× O’Hare could get $8.5 billion makeover, its biggest ever

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is finalizing negotiations with airlines on a planned $8.5 billion overhaul of O’Hare, its biggest expansion ever, that would add a new state-of-the-art global terminal, several new concourses and dozens of additional gates, the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to reports, the most expensive terminal revamp in the airport’s 73-year history would take about eight years to complete. Terminal two would be torn down to make room for additions, while other terminals would be renovated, increasing the airport’s size by more than 75 percent.

The overhaul is aimed at easing the airport’s gridlock and lessening delays, Crain’s reports, to keep O’Hare competitive with other airports.

Mayor Emanuel is trying to leverage the May expiration of the airline’s lease to help finance the project. The proposal should be discussed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.