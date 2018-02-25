× Months in Chicago with 20+inches of snow and 4+ inches of rain?

Dear Tom,

How many months in Chicago’s weather history have recorded 20-plus inches of snow and 4-plus inches of rain? I would think that February 2018 is very rare, if not one of a kind!

— Phil Ordway

Dear Phil,

We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski check concurrent monthly snowfall and liquid equivalent precipitation totals, which date to the winter of 1884-85, and while not unique February 2018 is just the seventh month to record 20-plus inches of snow and 4-plus inches of liquid equivalent. Keep in mind that the melted snowfall water content is included in the monthly precipitation total, so to date, this February’s 20.3 inches of snow contributed 1.73 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation. The other six months that fit the bill are Januaries of 1918, 1999 and 2005 and Decembers of 1973, 1978 and 2008.

