High winds rake the Chicago area overnight
Strong, gusty west-southwest winds swept through the Chicago area early Sunday morning, causing some scattered damage to buildings, signs, street light and stop lights.
Some of the highest reported wind gusts…
Harrison-Dever Crib 59 mph
Bolingbrook 58 mph
Munster 56 mph
Chicago-Albany Park 55 mph
Glendale Heights 54 mph
Chicago- Roscoe Village 54 mph
Kenosha 53 mph
West Chicago Airport 52 mph
Midway Airport 52 mph
DeKalb 50 mph
Wheeling Chicago Executive Airport 47 mph
O’Hare Airport 46 mph