High winds rake the Chicago area overnight

February 25, 2018

Strong, gusty  west-southwest winds swept through the Chicago area early Sunday morning, causing some  scattered damage to buildings, signs, street light and stop lights.

Some of  the highest reported wind gusts…

Harrison-Dever Crib 59 mph

Bolingbrook 58 mph

Munster  56 mph

Chicago-Albany Park 55 mph

Glendale Heights 54 mph

Chicago- Roscoe Village 54 mph

Kenosha 53 mph

West Chicago Airport 52 mph

Midway Airport 52 mph

DeKalb 50 mph

Wheeling Chicago Executive Airport  47 mph

O’Hare Airport 46 mph