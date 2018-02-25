High winds cause damage in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour tore through the Chicago area overnight Saturday, turning over lamp posts and street lights.

In River North, police were standing by between Franklin and Orleans, because a piece of steel from an apartment building was banging around in the wind, threatening those down below.

The piece of metal was hanging right outside the windows of the eighth floor of the 311 building.

Police were at the building since 5 a.m. Sunday morning and surrounded the area with caution tape.

Over on 14th Street, a street light broke-off from its base and crashed in the street, near Michigan Avenue.

In Old Town, a traffic light fell over at Lasalle and Eugenie.

Winds gust peaked overnight, averaging somewhere between 45 and 60 miles an hour.

There were also scattered power outages-- with ComEd reporting there are about 600 customers in the dark.

While the worst is over, Sunday is expected to be a windy day.

5AM: Wicked winds overnight. Here are a few of the measured 50mph+ wind gusts: 58 mph Bolingbrook (3:14AM)

56 mph Munster, IN (2:02AM)

55 mph Chicago-Albany Park (1:46AM)

54 mph Glendale Heights (1:29AM)

54mph Chicago-Roscoe Village (2:56AM)#ILwx @NWSChicago @WGNNews — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) February 25, 2018

4:50AM: Winds gusting between 45 & 60mph overnight have knocked out power to approximately 1300 Com Ed customers. https://t.co/3czLU7t7Up pic.twitter.com/l4877aumqN — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) February 25, 2018

Some of the highest reported wind gusts…

Harrison-Dever Crib 59 mph

Bolingbrook 58 mph

Munster 56 mph

Chicago-Albany Park 55 mph

Glendale Heights 54 mph

Chicago- Roscoe Village 54 mph

Kenosha 53 mph

West Chicago Airport 52 mph

Midway Airport 52 mph

DeKalb 50 mph

Wheeling Chicago Executive Airport 47 mph

O’Hare Airport 46 mph